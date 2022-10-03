CAM Candles & Co. is one of the many local businesses created during the pandemic. Nicole Martins has taken her love of candles to the next level! She creates soy wax candles from her home and sells them online to those who love scents like Sea Salt & Orchid, Apple Harvest, Citrus & Mint, Pumpkin Pie, and many more!

Shop on Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/shop/CAMCandlesAndCo

Follow on Social Media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CAMCandlesAndCo/

Instagram: @camcandlesandco