It’s time once again for the Cranston RI Greek Festival at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.
Ashley was there live this morning to give us a preview of the family fun event that is full of tradition and great food.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.