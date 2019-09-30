Cranston native trains the NBA’s elite

A basketball with the NCAA logo goes in on a shot by Northeastern during practice at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, March 18, 2015. Northeastern plays Notre Dame in a second round game on Thursday. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

This morning on ‘The Rhode Show’, we welcomed Cranston native and one of the NBA’s most coveted skills trainers, Rob McClanaghan who discussed his new book, “NET WORK: Training the NBA’s Best, and Finding the Keys to Greatness.”

From Kevin Durant to Steph Curry and more, Rob has worked with the best players in the world. However, it’s not just the pros who can benefit from his expertise as his humble approach will work for anyone who is willing to out in the work.

You can meet Rob this Saturday, October 5, at a signing at Barrington Books in Cranston at 2:30.

Learn more about Rob’s journey and his book here: http://robmacbasketball.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

