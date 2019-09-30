Live Now /
Cranston native trains the NBA’s elite

This morning on ‘The Rhode Show’, we welcomed Cranston native and one of the NBA’s most coveted skills trainers, Rob McClanaghan who discussed his new book, “NET WORK: Training the NBA’s Best, and Finding the Keys to Greatness.”

From Kevin Durant to Steph Curry and more, Rob has worked with the best players in the world. However, it’s not just the pros who can benefit from his expertise as his humble approach will work for anyone who is willing to out in the work.

You can meet Rob this Saturday, October 5, at a signing at Barrington Books in Cranston at 2:30.

Learn more about Rob’s journey and his book here: http://robmacbasketball.com/

