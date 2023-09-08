The Rhode Show gets a preview with Brendan Kirby of The Cranston Greek Festival, September 8th, 9th and 10th at The Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation, 175 Oaklawn Ave, Cranston.

Brendan has the opportunity to chat with Festival Chair and Greek Orthodox Priest Costa Dafoulas and Festival Co-Chairman Father Nick Lanzourakis about the Festival. He will be checking out all the delicious and incredible food that will be served throughout the weekend. And he interviews Steven Rougas from the Odyssey Dance Troupe about their mission to promote the rich Greek heritage through the ancient art of dance (and get a fun preview!).

Make sure you make your way this weekend to the Cranston Greek Festival. You will be greeted with incredible food, entertainment and more!

RAIN OR SHINE.

For more info go to https://www.facebook.com/CranstonGreekFestival/.