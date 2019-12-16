Crafting a Winning Film

It’s no secret that the Craft Beer industry is one that is rapidly gaining in popularity across the region and beyond. This morning we welcomed Dave Ricci, Director of “The Craft”, an award winning film that offers a closer look into Rhode Island’s booming Craft Beer industry.

To learn more, visit: https://filmfreeway.com/TheCraftRI

