As technology continues to evolve, young people need access to certain amenities to help them with their learning and beyond. COX’s new Innovation Labs are providing those opportunities for so many who will benefit. The Rhode Show’s Brendan Kirby recently dropped by The Boys & Girls Club of Northern Rhode Island to learn about this exciting new technology-filled lab and how COX helped make it all possible with Gary Rebelo, President/CEO of The Boys & Girls Club of Northern Rhode Island, and former New England Patriot, Malcolm Mitchel, who underscored his involvement with helping to combat child illiteracy via his Share the Magic Foundation.

For more info from COX, visit: https://www.cox.com/residential/home.html

For additional info on The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northern RI: https://www.bgcnri.org/

To learn more about Malcolm Mitchell’s Read with Malcolm initiative, head to: https://www.readwithmalcolm.com/