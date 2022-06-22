Since 2001, Cox has invested nearly $7 million in grants and in-kind support to local nonprofit organizations across the Northeast.

Some of our trademark programs include Cox Community Grants, Tech Boosts, and our employee volunteer platform.

Cox Charities takes a particular interest in groups that provide STEAM programs to local youth, and have recognized organizations like STEAMBox, the Boys and Girls Club of Newport County, Connecting for Children and Families, and Down City Design, plus many others.

Cox Charities joins The Rhode Show to explain the very special connection with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island and to explain some very exciting upcoming initiatives for our local community.