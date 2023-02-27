Emerging Trends in Wireless Tech: Live from Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Catherine Borda de Castro, Assistant Vice President, Connectivity & Convergence, Cox Communications shares the latest mobile trends.
She will explore the latest mobile trends, consumer announcements in wireless and updated availability in your area, all live with us from the mobile industry’s largest technology event.
