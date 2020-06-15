Cox Communication “One Call a Day”

It’s no secret that loneliness among our older adult population was at an all-time high even before COVID-19.

With orders to stay at home blanketing the nation, this issue of isolation and loneliness was magnified.

Cox Communications addressed this issue head-on with their One Call a Day volunteer program.

Employee volunteers signed up to reach out to isolated seniors around the country with a phone call.

Paired with seniors who are struggling to stay connected in a social distanced world, conversation ranged from what’s for dinner and current events of the day to bragging about their grandchildren.

This program has shown the power of a simple phone call to change one’s outlook on life.

