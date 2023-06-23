The Country Club of New Bedford is celebrating its 100th year (and rich history) in 2023.
The Club also wants to highlight their two premiere annual golf tournaments: the 4th of July Tourney & 4-Ball Tourney along with several other golf and social events throughout the summer.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.