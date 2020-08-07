Cooking with Avenue N’s Nick Rabar

If you’re looking to get creative with your cooking, our good friend, Avenue N’s own, Nick Rabar, joined us today from his kitchen with a fun recipe for delicious Buffalo Eggplant Nuggets! Check out the video and give it a try in your own kitchen this weekend.

Don’t forget, Nick and his team now have TWO locations: the original Avenue N in Rumford and their new spot on Hope Street in Providence.

Learn more: https://www.avenuenamericankitchen.com/

