In the Kitchen: Ricotta Gnocchi with Braised Broccoli Rabe

Cooking Tips

In the kitchen, we welcome Executive Chef Tim Kelly from Chapel Grille making their Handmade Ricotta Gnocchi with Braised Brocolli Rabe “En Brodo” and Fresh Parmesan.

Ingredients for the Gnocchi
  • 8 Ounces Ricotta Cheese
  • 12 ozs. All Purpose Flour
  • ¼ Teaspoon Ground Nutmeg
  • ½ Teaspoon Kosher Salt
  • 1 Teaspoon Granulated Garlic
  • ¼ Teaspoon Ground White Pepper

Ingredients for the Dish

  • Extra Virgin Olive Oil 
  • 2 Cloves Slivered Garlic
  • Pinch of Crushed Red Pepper
  • 10 Ounces Strong Chicken Broth
  • Fresh Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes
  • Fresh Basil
  • 1 Lemon 
  • 1 Bunch Broccoli Rabe (Cleaned, Blanched and Chopped)
  • Grated Reggiano Parmesan 
Directions to make the Ricotta Gnocchi
  1. Mix the flour salt, nutmeg, granulated garlic and white pepper with 8 ozs. of the all purpose flour.
  2. Mix in the ricotta cheese and knead by hand into a soft dough.
  3. On the wooden board, roll the dough into ropes then cut into pieces and roll each one over the gnocchi paddle (refer to the video)

Note: the gnocchi can be made well in advance and frozen. 

To Finish
  1. Bring 1 gallon of lightly salted water to a boil.
  2. Add the gnocchi to the boiling salted water and boil until they begin to float then strain. Reserve….
  3. In the sauté pan over medium heat, cook the slivered garlic in 4 tablespoons of olive oil until it begins to turn golden.
  4. Add the blanched broccoli Rabe, a small pinch of crushed red pepper, a pinch of salt then saute for about 2 minutes.
  5. Add the chicken broth and simmer for about 5 minutes.
  6. Add some heirloom tomatoes the basil, a squeeze of fresh lemon and a little extra virgin olive oil to the broccoli rabe.
  7. Add the gnocchi and simmer for about a minute. 
  8. Serve immediately and add fresh grated parmesan at the table. 

