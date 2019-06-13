In the Kitchen: Pan Seared New Bedford Sea Scallops with Asparagus

Another school year is almost here, so it’s time to get ready with some easy meal solutions from Lifestye Expert Mandy Landefeld, founder of the popular Sumptuous Living blog. Mandy has a recipe index for insanely flavorful but simple dishes to serve at any time of day that are perfect for busy families. This mother-of-three will share breakfast tips and quick dinner meals every mom and dad will appreciate.

WHAT YOU WILL LEARN ABOUT SUMPTUOUS LIVING: SPREAD THE LOVE: How to dress up any meal with condiments your kids will love HEALTHIER BUZZ: Multiple ways to make tuna a favorite meal for your family ON THE RUN RECIPES: A gourmet way to provide quick meals on a budget BETTY CROCKER: How a world-famous brand is changing the way families enjoy food