In the Kitchen: Pan Seared New Bedford Sea Scallops with Asparagus

Executive Chef Tim Kelly of Chapel Grille joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Pan Seared New Bedford Sea Scallops with Asparagus.
Ingredients:
- 20 extra-large (U-10) Dry sea scallops (Note: This will be about 2lbs)
- 2 limes
- 1 lemon
- 1 stick cold unsalted butter (cut into 1 tablespoon bits)
- 2 tablespoons Vegetable Oil (for searing)
- Kosher salt
- Ground white pepper
- 1 teaspoon cracked black pepper (often called butcher pepper)
- 2 tablespoons Extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
- 1 bunch asparagus
To blanch the asparagus:
- Bring 3 quarts of lightly salted water to a boil in the larger sauce pan. Have a bowl of ice water ready to shock the asparagus.
- Cut or “snap” the asparagus, then drop in the boiling water.
- Cook for 2 minutes then remove and immediately shock in the ice water to stop the cooking process. (this blanching technique works with many vegetables and helps lock in flavor and nutrients)
- Drain and reserve the asparagus to be sautéed later.
For the lime butter sauce:
- In the small sauce pan: Cut the limes top to bottom and squeeze as much juice as you can get into the small sauce pan. Add 1 tablespoon of water.
- Over medium heat, bring the liquid to a simmer.
- Vigorously whisk in the butter 1 tablespoon at a time, being sure to not add the next bit of butter until the previous one is totally emulsified in. The end result should be a smooth creamy looking sauce.
- Remove the sauce from the heat and pour into a small container, season with salt and white pepper and keep warm.
To finish the dish:
- Place one of the sauté pans over medium heat and the other one over high heat.
- Add the olive oil to the medium one and the vegetable oil to the other.
- Add the asparagus to the olive oil pan with a pinch of salt and begin sautéing.
- Lightly season the sea scallops with kosher salt and pat dry on paper towels.(super important for getting a good sear)
- When the vegetable oil gets to the point that it is just about to smoke, gently place the scallops in the pan. Sear on each side about 1 minute. Remove and reserve.
- In the pan with the asparagus: sprinkle in the cracked pepper, using the microplane grate some lemon zest on the asparagus, turn off the heat.
- Arrange the asparagus onto the plates then the scallops.
- Spoon some of the lime butter sauce onto the scallops and squeeze some lemon juice onto the asparagus. Garnish with the chopped parsley.
