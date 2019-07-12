In the Kitchen: Grilled NY Sirloin “Au Poivre”

Executive Chef Tim Kelly of Chapel Grille joined us on set to show us how to make their Grilled NY Sirloin “Au Poivre”.

Ingredients:

4 center cut NY sirloin steaks at about 14 oz each

1 tablespoon kosher salt

6 tablespoons Butcher cracked black pepper

1 tablespoon granulated garlic

6 oz brandy

3oz Marsala

6 oz white wine

1 large shallot (rough chopped)

1 bay leaf

8 oz demi glace gold (available in the bouillon cube section)

4 tablespoon Dijon mustard

4 oz cold butter cut into 1 tablespoon bits

Directions:

For the sauce:

Place the brandy, marsala, white wine, shallots and bay leaf in the small sauce pan. Over medium heat, reduce the liquids by about 75%. Add the demi glace gold and gently return to a boil, strain into another saucepan, then whisk in the Dijon mustard. Whisk in the butter 1 tablespoon at a time.

Note: the sauce can be made without the butter up to a week ahead of time. When serving, simply heat the sauce to a simmer then whisk in the butter.

For the grilling:

1 hour before cooking:* liberally massage the sirloin steaks with the rub. Preheat the grill with the top closed. If there is a thermometer on your grill, get it up to about 450 degrees.

Cooking the steaks and getting the grill marks:

Start the steaks at about a 45 degree angle to your grill grates and for medium rare, allow them to cook for about two minutes then switch them to the opposite direction for about two minutes more, flip them over about two minutes, then switch directions about two minute more. Again, this will get your average 1.5 inch thick NY sirloin to about medium rare with perfect grill marks. If you are using a meat thermometer, pierce the meat in the thickest part and you will be looking for about 120 degrees, 130 for medium, 140 for medium well etc. If you prefer your steaks cooked more, I suggest you follow this same technique and timing then if you have an elevated shelf on your grill, place the steaks there turning them over every couple of minutes until they are cooked to your preferred doneness. Let the steaks rest for about 3-4 minutes**

* It is important to let the meat come up to room temperature prior to grilling. This way the rub is able to penetrate the meat.

** letting meat rest for about 5 minutes after cooking is important as it allows the blood/juices to settle in the meat and it will eat better.

