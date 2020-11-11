In the Kitchen: Gnocchi and root vegetables

Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N shares a delicious recipe for gnocchi and roasted root vegetables.

Ingredients:

1# Gnocchi

1# Root Vegetables, roasted, fully cooked

1/2 # Mushrooms, roasted

1/4ea. Onion, sautéed

2 – 3 cloves Garlic, minced

1 cup Chicken Stock

4 Tablespoons Truffle Butter

1 pinch Bread Crumbs

1 pinch Chopped Chives

1 pinch Parmesan Cheese

1 pinch Kosher Salt

2 Tablespoons Olive Oil



Directions:

Boil Gnocchi until done. In a sauce pan add olive oil and sauce onions and garlic. Deglaze with

stock and add butter, gnocchi, vegetables, mushrooms. Season with salt, top with chives,

parmesan and bread crumbs.

