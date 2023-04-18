This morning in the kitchen we once again welcomed Chef Alison Mountford from Ends + Stems as she prepared Mixed Veggie Pancakes. Check out the recipe below and don’t forget to enter our “What’s In Your Fridge? No Waste Sweepstakes” where you can win a Bosch refrigerator from Gil’s Appliances with FarmFresh technology to keep food fresh for even longer!

Enter here: https://www.wpri.com/contests/whats-in-your-fridge-no-food-waste-with-chef-alison-sweepstakes-2/#//

Learn more about Ends + Stems: https://endsandstems.com/

For more info from Gil’s Appliances, head to: https://www.gilsappliances.com/

VEGGIE PANCAKES RECIPE:

INGREDIENTS

2 potato (russet, sweet potato, yukon)

1-3 root veggies (Try carrot, beets, turnip, parsnip)

5 eggs

1 Tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1/2 cup water

1 cup flour

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

4 cups shredded green cabbage (or cole slaw mix, or kale, spinach, chard)

1 bunch scallions

canola oil

1 pound bacon (or shrimp)

INSTRUCTIONS

BATTER

Peel and grate the potatoes and veggies on the largest holes of a box grater into a large bowl.

Whisk in the eggs, soy sauce, sesame oil and water. Gradually add the flour, salt, and baking soda, mix until smooth. Let the batter rest in the fridge for 10 minutes.

Shred or chop the head of cabbage. Chop the scallions, both green and white parts, (reserve some for garnish) add to the cabbage. Fold cabbage into the batter, coat it well.

Heat a heavy skillet over medium high and add 1 Tablespoon of oil. Use a 1 cup measure to scoop batter into the center of the pan, and let it sit about 30 seconds. Then, you can use the back of the measure to pat down the pancake so it has a flat top and a nice circle has formed. Cook for 3 minutes.

Place 2 strips of bacon on the top side without too much bacon overlapping.

After 3 minutes, carefully, flip the pancake over. Gently pat it down if needed. Cook for another 4 minutes on the second side or until the bacon is nice and crispy. Repeat, you should get 4-6 pancakes.

SERVING

Serve a pancake on the center of the plate. Drizzle with sauces sprinkle with sesame seeds and garnish with a heaping pile of scallions.They taste amazing hot and also at room temperature. Leftovers heat up beautifully in a toaster over and make a fabulous breakfast.