Connecting through the Extreme Family Finding Program

This morning we learned more about a creative adoption initiative that is helping families connect. Joining Brendan Kirby over Zoom to chat about the Extreme Family Finding Program and the innovative partnerships between DCYF & Adoption Rhode Island were Kevin Aucoin, DCYF Director, Darlene Allen of Adoption Rhode Island and Part-Time Private Investigator Louie Stravato.

You can learn more by visiting http://www.dcyf.ri.gov/be-an-anchor/

You can also Adoption RI’s holiday drive! They are accepting gift cards and monetary gifts now through December 18th on their website: http://adoptionri.org

