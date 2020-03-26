Communicating with your audience during COVID-19

This morning, our friend Meghan Rothschild from Chikmedia joined us with advice on how to socially navigate these uncertain times. Amidst everything going on surrounding COVID-19, many businesses may be wondering how to appropriate handle their connection with their audience.

What do we say? What shouldn’t we say? She broke it all down to help us maximize our platforms as we all make our way through this unprecedented time in hostiry.

Learn more about Chikedia here: http://www.chikmedia.us/

