The Cardinal & Company Team is hosting a Comedy Night to support D’Anthony’s spinal surgery!

D’Anthony is an amazing and much-loved young man. Who was diagnosed with EDS (Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome) last year. Someone who was once very active, playing tag and mountain biking 2 years ago, is now confined to a wheelchair. After following a trail of specialists, D’Anthony’s family found out that he would need surgery on his spinal cord, which will hopefully alleviate some of his pain. His surgery will take place in mid-May and his recovery time is yet to be known. The hope is that he will be able to walk and move easier by the end of next year. Many expenses are associated with this type of surgery and recovery in addition to family needing to take time out of work. Many hands make light work and Cardinal & Company Team is hosting this event to support D’ and his family!

Dollar$ for D will be held on Sunday May 1, 2022 at Warwick Knights of Columbus, 475 Sandy Lane, Warwick, RI. Doors open at 6pm and the show starts at 7pm. You can purchase tickets to the show, donate, or be a sponsor! Visit: https://www.funny4funds.com/events/dollar-4-d/860 or call Kelly at 401-481-5304