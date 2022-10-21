Comedian Ryan Hamilton will be performing at the Comedy Connection this weekend for four shows. His one-hour Netflix stand-up special, Happy Face, has been reviewed as “the special you can’t watch enough times.” This has been followed by a wealth of television appearances and a nonstop headlining tour. Armed with the unique perspective of growing up in rural Idaho to become a favorite in the New York stand-up comedy scene, he’s one-of-a-kind. He’s been named one of Rolling Stone’s Five Comics to Watch; and his recent appearances include The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and Conan, as well as opening spots for Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan.

For tickets visit, click here.