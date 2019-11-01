Breaking News
Comedian Jordan Klepper hits RI this weekend

The Rhode Show

Comedian Jordan Klepper may be familiar to TV audiences for his roles on The Daily Show with both Jon Stewart and later Trevor Noah, The Opposition with Jordan Klepper and now, since May of 2019, Klepper.

This weekend, fans of The Comedy Central star will have the opportunity to see him LIVE in East Providence at The Comedy Connection

With two shows both tonight (11/1) and tomorrow (11/2), there are multiple chances to catch him.

Get more info here: https://www.ricomedyconnection.com/events/35070

