Combating senior hunger and isolation across R.I.

Rhode Island has one of the highest concentrations of seniors in the United States, and our state will add about 100,000 seniors to our population over the next decade—increasing the need for services that assist them to stay happy, healthy and safe while they age in community.

Chief among those needs is combating senior hunger and isolation across the state. Both the R.I. Office of Healthy Aging and Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island work to serve our senior population’s unique needs and change the way we all think about healthy aging.

Find out how you can get involved as well at RImeals.org

