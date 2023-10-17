Navigating divorce can be confusing and stressful. Jane McAuliffe, CDFA, President Collaborative Divorce Strategies and Attorney Kerry Rafanelli talk with The Rhode Show this morning and share what the firm is all about, and explain how divorce mediation works.
For more information go to https://www.collaborativedivorcestrategies.com/ or call (401) 258-8737.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.