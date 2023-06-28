The Coast Guard House Restaurant established itself in the 1940s and is revered for serving locally harvested seafood.
The restaurant was transformed in 1979 into a year-round dining destination.
Over the past decade, they have been recognized on a state and national level as a premier dining destination.
Offering a stunning & unrivaled view of The Pier Districts’ historic Narragansett Bay, The Coast Guard House has attracted family and friends for generations.
Now they are expanding their dining experience.
