The Coast Guard House Restaurant established itself in the 1940s and is revered for serving locally harvested seafood.

The restaurant was transformed in 1979 into a year-round dining destination.

Over the past decade, they have been recognized on a state and national level as a premier dining destination.

Offering a stunning & unrivaled view of The Pier Districts’ historic Narragansett Bay, The Coast Guard House has attracted family and friends for generations.

Now they are expanding their dining experience.