Coach Bob Walsh talks leadership & team building in new book

Entitled to nothing. Three simple words that evoke tremendous feeling and provide such a powerful message. In his new book, Bob Walsh uses his own journey to, as he puts it, “encourage you to discover and refine your own unique leadership approach.” From leading the Rhode Island College Anchormen Basketball team as Head Coach to tremendous success, to then doing the same at the University of Maine, he made a name for himself winning over 60% of his games including 11 league titles and eight trips to the NCAA Tournament.

Now, as a highly respected Assistant under Ed Cooley with the Providence Friars, Coach Walsh has returned to The Ocean State as he continues to make a strong impact on players both on and off the court with proven track record of success.

He recently joined Brendan Kirby on The Rhode Show over Zoom to chat about the new book “Entitled to Nothing” and how his philosophy has led him down such a rewarding path while coaching and teaching the game he loves. His uncommon methods and experiences outlined within the book’s pages will undoubtedly challenge and inspire you to be your best while simultaneously proving that there is no substitute for hard work.

Learn more and get your copy here: https://entitledtonothingbook.com/

