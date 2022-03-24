Whether you start with a shelf, handbag or drawer, clearing clutter allows you to find lost belongings which will not only boost your mood but also reduce stress on your relationship. Lifestyle Expert, Victoria Sophia of Happily Ever Victoria, shares five tips to easily get rid of clutter for good.
- Ditch the clutter elsewhere
- Focus on one room at a time
- Clear counter spaces and table tops
- Apply the rule of four seasons
- Multi-task to ease the cleaning process
