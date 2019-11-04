City of Providence searching for Christmas Trees

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and the city of Providence needs your help to decorate for the season! The winning trees will be used in various parts of the city during the holiday season. The winners will get a picture with the Mayor, and the tree removed free of charge! You can apply by sending a “headshot” and detailed description of the tree to Lizzie Araujo, Deputy Director of the Department of Art, Culture + Tourism at laraujo@providenceri.gov.

