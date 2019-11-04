Live Now
City of Providence searching for Christmas Trees

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and the city of Providence needs your help to decorate for the season! The winning trees will be used in various parts of the city during the holiday season. The winners will get a picture with the Mayor, and the tree removed free of charge! You can apply by sending a “headshot” and detailed description of the tree to Lizzie Araujo, Deputy Director of the Department of Art, Culture + Tourism at laraujo@providenceri.gov.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

