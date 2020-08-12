City of Providence Scavenger Hunt

As summer heats up, PVDFest, Providence’s signature arts festival invites residents and visitors to participate in a virtual scavenger hunt.

In the spirit of the festival, starting August 3rd, the scavenger hunt will create an unforgettable experience while also providing a crowd-free way to explore Downtown and support the local economy.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

