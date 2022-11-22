Federal Hill is excited to bring back the charm and elegance of the old world holidays. Experience beautiful lights that will transport you back to a bygone era.



What better way to celebrate the holiday season with family and friends than by strolling the Avenue to shop, dine and enjoy a drink?

Saturday, November 26th, 2-6 pm – DePasquale Plaza

Carolers will sing holiday favorites. Partake of holiday dance performances. Enjoy free trolley rides. View light displays. Hear the Mount Pleasant High School choir. And, witness Providence’s first Christmas Tree lighting beginning at 5 pm.

Saturday, December 3rd, 2-6 pm – Atwells Avenue

Stroll the Avenue and experience a European-style marketplace as shops and restaurants take over the sidewalks. See carolers stroll the Avenue and view holiday pop-up performances. Take a free trolley ride as you shop and dine. Then let your eyes feast upon a magical lighting extravaganza as buildings throughout the Avenue come to life with festive light displays. The lighting extravaganza will begin at dark and go until 9:30 pm.