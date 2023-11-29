Saturday, December 2nd, 2-6 pm – Atwells Avenue

Stroll the Avenue and experience a European-style marketplace as shops and restaurants take over the sidewalks.

Enjoy carolers strolling the Avenue and view holiday pop-up performances in DePasquale Plaza.

As the sun sets let your eyes feast upon a magical lighting extravaganza as buildings throughout the Avenue come to life with festive light displays.

The lighting extravaganza will last until 9:30 pm