Saturday, December 2nd, 2-6 pm – Atwells Avenue
Stroll the Avenue and experience a European-style marketplace as shops and restaurants take over the sidewalks.
Enjoy carolers strolling the Avenue and view holiday pop-up performances in DePasquale Plaza.
As the sun sets let your eyes feast upon a magical lighting extravaganza as buildings throughout the Avenue come to life with festive light displays.
The lighting extravaganza will last until 9:30 pm
