If you are looking for the ideal collection of Holiday music to enhance your Christmas spirit, then you’ll want to check out “Christmas Is: December Duets”.

A spectacular collection of music, the talented Jim Porcella and Mike Renzi recently joined Brendan Kirby over Zoom to chat about their effort. It’ll definitely be one of your Seasonal favorites for years to come!

Learn more about the album: http://www.whalingcitysound.com/wcs123.htm

You can get your copy here: https://www.amazon.com/Christmas-Jim-Porcella-Mike-Renzi/dp/B08KCJGYHM

