Christmas in the Village: Festival of Trees

Friday, December 9th – Sunday, December 11th, 2022

Friday, December 9th

The festivities start at 4:00 pm at the North Scituate Gazebo!

Visit with Santa, Rudolph, and Frosty and take a ride on Thomas the Train

Festival of Trees Lighting Ceremony

Wreath Decorating Contest-vote for your favorite

Scituate Rotary Winter Farmer’s Market and vendor fair at N. Scituate Baptist Church

Music at the Gazebo

Take the Christmas Trolley to Shop at our Great Local Businesses Country Christmas

Lighted Firetruck Parade throughout the town

Children’s events at the North Scituate Elementary School

Children’s Carnival at the Community House in North Scituate Village

Indoor bazaar at Trinity Episcopal Church, Rt 6 North Scituate

Food Trucks

Stuff-a-Cruiser

Saturday, December 10th

Find that perfect gift at one of our local shops

Santa’s Breakfast at the North Scituate Fire Station from 8am until 11am

Hope Library: Gingerbread house activity 11:00am to Noon, Storyteller 12:30pm to 1:30pm

Live Christmas music and refreshments sponsored by the Situate Preservation Society at the N. Scituate Grange *39. 706 Old Hartford Pike, (Rt 101) N. Scituate 2pm to 4pm

Frederickson Farm cookies and hot chocolate from noon to 3pm. Compliments of Frederickson Farm & Smoke and Squeal BBQ. Trees and wreaths will also be for sale.

Concert at the North Scituate Congregational Church from 6pm to 8pm featuring Jesse Liam

Indoor bazaar at Trinity Episcopal Church 9am to 4 pm.

Sunday, December 11th

Concert at Scituate High School to honor our First Responders and the Military. Produced by Reggie Centracchio and hosted by Mike Montecalvo.

Doors open at 1pm

Featuring Kelley Lennon, The Rhode Island Wind Ensemble and a ceremony recognizing local citizens.

