Christmas has arrived at LITE 105

This morning on The Rhode Show Heather and Matty joined us from LITE 105.

Matty Blake from the popular History Channel show, The Curse of Oak Island has been named the new co-host to sit alongside Heather Gersten.

Heather and Matty also said that LITE 105 is now Christmas music 24 / 7 throughout the holiday season.

