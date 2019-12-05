Christmas at the Mansions, The Breakers

Ashley Erling brings us "Eye on RI" featuring upcoming local events!

Providence Winter Lights Market & Tree Lightings- Mayor Jorge O. Elorza, the Department of Art, Culture + Tourism, the Department of Parks, the Downtown Providence Parks Conservancy, Eat Drink RI, the Partnership for Providence Parks, Rhode Island Pride, and BankNewport are thrilled to announce the 2019 Winter Lights Market and Tree Lighting Ceremonies. Providence’s free annual holiday tradition takes place over two days and features a wealth of activities for people of all ages, including tree lighting ceremonies on Friday and Saturday evenings. Spectators are invited to gather on the City Hall steps on Friday, December 6 at 5:30 PM for the tree lighting ceremony. The festive event will feature performances by Lillian Feinstein Elementary School at Sackett Street, Trinity Rep singers, as well as a special appearance from Ebenezer Scrooge of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. At approximately 6:00PM, Mayor Elorza and The Rhode Show’s Brendan Kirby will illuminate the tree. After the City Hall lighting, attendees are invited to sing carols before walking across the street for family-friendly performances, skating, and programming in Burnside Park, courtesy of the Downtown Providence Parks Conservancy. Adding to Friday’s festivities will be the kickoff of the third annual Winter Lights Market. The artisan and culinary marketplace, curated by Eat Drink RI, will once again transform the areas in and around Kennedy Plaza into a winter wonderland. Expect savory dishes from food trucks, local brews, hot drinks and sweet treats crafted by some of the Ocean State’s most beloved epicureans. The Winter Lights Market will be open for shoppers from 5:00PM-9:00PM on Friday and 12:00PM-9:00PM on Saturday. On Saturday, December 7, enjoy a spectacular evening show by champion figure skaters will follow the lighting. The lineup, produced by Sarah DiNardo and Brad Vigorito, will feature an unprecedented cast of Olympic figure skating medalists, including guest host and emcee, the two-time Olympic medalist and winter sports icon, Nancy Kerrigan. The 60-minute skating show will also feature 2014 Olympic Bronze Medalist Ashley Wagner, 2018 National Silver Medalist Ross Miner, and Rhode Island’s very own 2014 Olympic Bronze Medalist, Marissa Castelli. They will be joined by World Theatre on Ice Medalists, Ocean State Ice Theatre, National Synchronized Competitors, the Ocean Blades, and regional, sectional, national, and international medalists.