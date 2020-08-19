Children’s Wishes still making dreams come true!

Despite being impacted by the pandemic, Children’s Wishes is still doing everything they can to grant as many wishes as possible. To make these dreams a reality, they rely on the support of the community and businesses like East Commerce Solutions who has been supporting the organization since its inception.

CEO of East Commerce Solutions, Ed Medeiros, is joined by Mary O’Rourke from Children’s Wishes and a Wish Kid as they talk about the importance of making wishes reality.

