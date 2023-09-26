Child & Family Services, Inc. is a private nonprofit, mental health agency with 11 sites throughout Massachusetts servicing people of all ages. CFS is the Community Behavioral Health Center for the Southcoast, including New Bedford and Plymouth, and the Fall River area. CEO, Wendy Botelho joins us in-studio this morning to share all about it.

