Chesterton Academy is having an Open House on Saturday, November 4 at 9:00am. Find out what will be going on at this event, and how you can register!

Here’s a little about the Chesterton Academy:

The Chesterton Academy of Our Lady of Hope is a new, independent Catholic, Classical High School in Warwick, Rhode Island. We are currently enrolling students for the fall of 2023. Inspired by the beauty and richness of the Catholic faith, Chesterton Academy seeks to form young men and women to be joyful saints. By introducing them to great thinkers such as Socrates, Thomas Aquinas and Dante, and by forming them in a distinctly Catholic culture, we lead students to choose for themselves the adventure of being a disciple of Christ.

For more information head here.