Students at Chesterton Academy of Our Lady of Hope enjoy a Catholic education that focuses on classic books, lively discussions, and friendship.
A broad exposure to many different disciplines helps students expand their interests and uncover hidden talents, while deep mastery of these disciplines provides a solid academic foundation.
Each year builds on the previous, so that by the end of senior year, students are articulate, clear-thinking, well-rounded, and, most importantly, joyful individuals who have a clearer understanding of God’s plan for their lives.
