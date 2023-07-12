Students at Chesterton Academy of Our Lady of Hope enjoy a Catholic education that focuses on classic books, lively discussions, and friendship.

A broad exposure to many different disciplines helps students expand their interests and uncover hidden talents, while deep mastery of these disciplines provides a solid academic foundation.

Each year builds on the previous, so that by the end of senior year, students are articulate, clear-thinking, well-rounded, and, most importantly, joyful individuals who have a clearer understanding of God’s plan for their lives.