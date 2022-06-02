Just in time for National Cheese Day and Dairy Month we were thrilled to welcome to “The Rhode Show” Chef Kevin Gillespie! A fan favorite from the hit show “Top Chef”, this morning we learned why this super chef’s favorite ingredient is Wisconsin Cheese and he shared some seasonal recipes you’ll want to try at your own home this summer.

For additional info, visit: http://WisconsinCheese.com

