Cheer UP Athletics goes above and beyond helping those in need

As relief efforts continue for children devastated by the earthquake and hurricane in Haiti this season, Cheer UP Athletics is doing all they can to offer support and more. Collecting gently worn, used and new shoes in a creative shoe drive fundraiser, this is your chance to support.

This morning we learned more from Tom Lopatosky, Owner of Cheer UP Athletics and Lopco Contracting, and the athletes organizing the drive: Jenn Leiter & Jahnise Rutledge.

You can participate by donating items to the Cheer UP Athletics Gym at 425 Washington Street in Providence, Monday through Friday, 4pm-9pm or on Saturday or Sunday from 9am-12pm through 10/15, or by giving us a call at 401-215-7022 to make a drop-off arrangement.

For more info, visit: https://cheerupathletics.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/CheerUPAthletics/

