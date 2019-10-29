Checking out What Cheer Writers Club

If you’re in search of a quiet, community based workspace where you can tackle a variety of projects in a space that is peaceful and will help you be productive, look no further than What Cheer Writers Club in Providence.

Per their website: What Cheer Writers Club supports Rhode Island’s makers of the written, spoken and illustrated word. You’ll find:​

Brendan Kirby recently dropped by to learn more. If you’d like additional info including membership details and the scoop on their One Year Anniversary celebration coming up on 11/1, visit: https://www.whatcheerclub.org/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

