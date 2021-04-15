Checking out new diet trends with Registered Dietician, Annessa Chumbley

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Registered Dietitian Annessa Chumbley_357400

Looking to try something new in your diet? Perhaps you want to break up your normal routine? You’re in luck! This morning we welcomed Registered Dietitian, and Emmy nominated television host, Annessa Chumbley back to ‘The Rhode Show’ as she shared some fun suggestions for tips & tricks for healthy & On Trend ideas for Spring.

From whipped iced drinks to protein-rich fruit and veggie packed smoothies to a creamy plant-based shake with a secret healthy ingredient, she showed us how to create the trendiest, most delicious drinks that have ever come out of your kitchen, made with big flavors you can pick up at your local grocery store.

Learn more: https://annessard.com/

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams