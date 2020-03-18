Checking in with Will in quarantine

We’re all missing Will here at The Rhode Show! He has been in quarantine after vacationing in London. It will be a while before he’s back on the show, so we decided to Skype with him. Hear what he has to say!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

