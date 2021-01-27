Checking in with the Ocean State Bird Club

If you are looking for a fun, safe and socially distant activity, you might want to pick up the bobby of Birding. What exactly is it? How is it different that Bird Watching? Brendan Kirby recently caught up with Dan Berard, President of The Ocean State Bird Club over Zoom to check in and see what they’ve been up to.

You can learn more by visiting them here: https://www.oceanstatebirdclub.org/

