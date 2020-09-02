Checking in with Northpointe Bank

As COVID-19 continues to roll on, it seems that all areas of business have been impacted in some way, and the Real Estate industry is no different. This morning we were joined by Zachary Levesque, Director/Branch Manager at Northpointe Bank, who provided information regarding interest rates and the overall state of the market. What does it all mean currently and moving forward? He broke it all down for us.

For more information you can visit them directly at: https://northpointepvd.com/

