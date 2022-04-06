It seems that wherever we turn these days, we are hearing news or rumors about the current state of the real estate market. From inventory to trends to mortgage rates and more, it can be overwhelming for some. Joining us on ‘The Rhode Show’ this morning to update us on what is happening and to help us make the best decisions possible, was Zachary Levesque, Director and Branch Manager, Northpointe Bank.

For additional info, visit: https://www.northpointe.com/home-lending/get-started/providence-rhode-island/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

