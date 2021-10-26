Checking in with Gabe Saglie live from Ireland

Ireland is ready to welcome travelers! The country opened up to Americans in July. Restrictions lifted October 22 and Gabe Saglie, Senior Editor for Travelzoo, joined “The Rhode Show” live from the Emerald Isle on Tuesday morning.

Ireland is the European country with the highest vaccination rate among adults (90 percent). Bookings for Ireland are soaring for 2022 – it is one of the top 3 international destinations travelers are searching for on travelzoo.com.