Checking in with Gabe Saglie live from Ireland

Ireland is ready to welcome travelers! The country opened up to Americans in July. Restrictions lifted October 22 and Gabe Saglie, Senior Editor for Travelzoo, joined “The Rhode Show” live from the Emerald Isle on Tuesday morning.
Ireland is the European country with the highest vaccination rate among adults (90 percent). Bookings for Ireland are soaring for 2022 – it is one of the top 3 international destinations travelers are searching for on travelzoo.com.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.