Checking in with CareLink RI

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

This morning in Living Healthy we checked in with Dr. Christine Gadbois from CareLink RI to discuss who they are as well the effect of self-isolation on seniors during the pandemic and how they can help. We also learned more about their upcoming TV show airing on The CW Providence Monday – Friday at 2pm, FOX Providence Sunday at 8am and MYRI TV Sunday at 9am.

You can check them out and get more details here: https://carelinkcollaborative.org/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com