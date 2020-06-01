Checking in with CareLink RI

This morning in Living Healthy we checked in with Dr. Christine Gadbois from CareLink RI to discuss who they are as well the effect of self-isolation on seniors during the pandemic and how they can help. We also learned more about their upcoming TV show airing on The CW Providence Monday – Friday at 2pm, FOX Providence Sunday at 8am and MYRI TV Sunday at 9am.

You can check them out and get more details here: https://carelinkcollaborative.org/

