As more travelers attempt to book and make plans, you may have questions about the overall state of the travel industry.
A new report from Expedia and the Airlines Reporting Corporation unpacks top tips for navigating air travel challenges. From the best time to book airfare to how to avoid delays, Expedia has the advice travelers need for the holidays and year ahead.
We spoke with Christie Hudson, an Expedia Travel Expert, on The Rhode Show today as she shared more info.
To learn more, head to: https://www.expedia.com/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.