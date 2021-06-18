Check out this gorgeous Newport home for sale

“The Solomon Southwick House,” circa 1750, has been elegantly restored over the years maintaining the sophisticated historic details like raised panel doors, wide pine flooring, and eight fireplaces. Built with sturdy post-and-beam construction, this commanding Colonial has withstood 250 years yet remains beautifully intact. With nine-foot ceilings and a spacious flow, this home is ideal for entertaining, especially in the whimsical gardens in back! This house is the only home on The Point with unobstructed views – straight down the cross street to the water.

